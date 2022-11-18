Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,429 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 529.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 122.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

