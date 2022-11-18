Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,486,367 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,486,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

