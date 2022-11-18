Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 19,973 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.10.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

