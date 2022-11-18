Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,304 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

