Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,357 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

