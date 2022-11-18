Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 34,271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in CBRE Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

