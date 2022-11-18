Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,192 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.1 %

ROK opened at $258.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

