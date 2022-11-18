Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 42,540 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

