Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,909 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Extra Space Storage Profile

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.56.

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.