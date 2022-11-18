Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,010 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

