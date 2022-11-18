Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,966 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

