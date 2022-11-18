Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of CommScope worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

COMM stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

