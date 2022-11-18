Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

