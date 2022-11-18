Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,476,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MOS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

