Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $207.52 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.