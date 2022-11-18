Barden Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3,040.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 318,377 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

