Benjamin Silbermann Sells 123,578 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
PINS stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,599.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 398,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 210,320 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
