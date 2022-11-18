Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 188,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

BSX opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

