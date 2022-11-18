Brokers Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FL opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.