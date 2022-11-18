Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

About Callon Petroleum

CPE opened at $42.52 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.