Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 91,131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83,606.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,131 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,624.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,931.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

