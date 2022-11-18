Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys 4,270 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3,040.6% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 318,377 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Apple by 144.5% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 123.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

