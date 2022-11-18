Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 236.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,470 shares in the company, valued at $966,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,151. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

