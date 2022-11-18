Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

