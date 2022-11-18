Compton Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.