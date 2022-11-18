Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $186,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

