Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Continental Resources stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

