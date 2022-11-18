Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.