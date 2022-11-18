Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 95.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $8,605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock worth $2,650,886. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

