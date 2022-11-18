CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 62.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 238,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.6% during the second quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

CUBE opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

