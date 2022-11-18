CX Institutional Purchases 24,136 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,879.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after buying an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.