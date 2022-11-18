David J. Deno Sells 60,354 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

