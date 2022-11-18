DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.26.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

