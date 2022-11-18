Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

