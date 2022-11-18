Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after buying an additional 1,003,177 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

