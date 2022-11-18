Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,644.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

