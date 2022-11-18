Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical Profile

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

