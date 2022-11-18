Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

