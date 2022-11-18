Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 161,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,844,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 469,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 458,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

