Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kforce worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,462 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kforce by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

