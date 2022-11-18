Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Masimo by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $305.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

