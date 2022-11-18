Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Natera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Natera by 50.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 156,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Natera by 18.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.