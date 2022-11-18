Evercore ISI Lowers AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $5.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $868.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AvePoint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

