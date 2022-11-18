Evercore ISI Lowers AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $5.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $868.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.80.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
