Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidus Investment worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDUS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the period.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

