Financial Counselors Inc. Has $81.32 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,993.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,029 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,798.4% in the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,894.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 153,107 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,161.6% in the second quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 80,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,622,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.