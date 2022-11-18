First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $791.24 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $830.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

