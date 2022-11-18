First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $1.612 dividend. This represents a $6.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

