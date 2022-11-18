First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

