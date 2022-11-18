Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Foot Locker Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

