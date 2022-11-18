Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance
FCPT opened at $26.74 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Four Corners Property Trust Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.